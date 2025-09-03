Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Accuses SP of Harassment

BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has accused Samajwadi Party's women's wing members of harassing her minor daughter during a protest at her Lucknow home. The incident relates to a feud between Singh and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav concerning remarks on Ayodhya. Singh plans to file a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:54 IST
Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Accuses SP of Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rising political confrontation, BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has alleged that members of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) women's wing harassed her minor daughter outside their Lucknow residence. The incident reportedly took place during a protest linked to Singh's earlier remarks targeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on Ayodhya.

Singh, representing Bansdih in Ballia district, disclosed that she was absent when the protest unfolded and stated her intention to file a police complaint imminently. Expressing her outrage, Singh condemned the actions directed at her daughter, who has since been traumatized and hesitant to continue her education in the state capital.

The confrontation between the BJP MLA and SP has intensified, with Singh accusing SP workers of having a pattern of 'insulting women.' Meanwhile, SP's media cell has been circulating controversial allegations against Singh, though they have not yet responded to the harassment claims. Law enforcement agencies have also not confirmed the filing of a formal complaint.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India
2
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
3
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
4
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025