Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Accuses SP of Harassment

In a rising political confrontation, BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has alleged that members of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) women's wing harassed her minor daughter outside their Lucknow residence. The incident reportedly took place during a protest linked to Singh's earlier remarks targeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on Ayodhya.

Singh, representing Bansdih in Ballia district, disclosed that she was absent when the protest unfolded and stated her intention to file a police complaint imminently. Expressing her outrage, Singh condemned the actions directed at her daughter, who has since been traumatized and hesitant to continue her education in the state capital.

The confrontation between the BJP MLA and SP has intensified, with Singh accusing SP workers of having a pattern of 'insulting women.' Meanwhile, SP's media cell has been circulating controversial allegations against Singh, though they have not yet responded to the harassment claims. Law enforcement agencies have also not confirmed the filing of a formal complaint.