Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Accuses SP of Harassment
BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has accused Samajwadi Party's women's wing members of harassing her minor daughter during a protest at her Lucknow home. The incident relates to a feud between Singh and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav concerning remarks on Ayodhya. Singh plans to file a police complaint.
In a rising political confrontation, BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has alleged that members of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) women's wing harassed her minor daughter outside their Lucknow residence. The incident reportedly took place during a protest linked to Singh's earlier remarks targeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on Ayodhya.
Singh, representing Bansdih in Ballia district, disclosed that she was absent when the protest unfolded and stated her intention to file a police complaint imminently. Expressing her outrage, Singh condemned the actions directed at her daughter, who has since been traumatized and hesitant to continue her education in the state capital.
The confrontation between the BJP MLA and SP has intensified, with Singh accusing SP workers of having a pattern of 'insulting women.' Meanwhile, SP's media cell has been circulating controversial allegations against Singh, though they have not yet responded to the harassment claims. Law enforcement agencies have also not confirmed the filing of a formal complaint.
