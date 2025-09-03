Left Menu

Fugitive MLA Accuses AAP Leadership Amidst Dramatic Escape

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused of rape, claimed his life was in danger amidst an alleged plot against him. Accusing a 'Delhi lobby' of interference, he urged Punjab leaders to resist destabilizing efforts. Currently evading arrest after a dramatic escape, police efforts to apprehend him continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:08 IST
Fugitive MLA Accuses AAP Leadership Amidst Dramatic Escape
  • Country:
  • India

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an AAP MLA from Punjab, has become the center of a political storm, accused of rape and now a fugitive from the law. In a video message, Pathanmajra denied involvement in a shootout with police and claimed he was fleeing a 'fake encounter' set up to assassinate him.

Pathanmajra criticized the excessive police response, including hundreds of officers and a large operation, portraying him as a notorious gangster. He accused the central AAP leadership, branding them as 'outsiders' attempting to destabilize Punjab's governance and appealed to his peers to resist external interference.

This unfolding drama began after a woman alleged that Pathanmajra deceived her about his marital status and engaged in continued exploitation. The MLA continues to evade capture after a daring escape from police custody, prompting a statewide manhunt by law enforcement teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India
2
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
3
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
4
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025