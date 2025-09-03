Fugitive MLA Accuses AAP Leadership Amidst Dramatic Escape
Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused of rape, claimed his life was in danger amidst an alleged plot against him. Accusing a 'Delhi lobby' of interference, he urged Punjab leaders to resist destabilizing efforts. Currently evading arrest after a dramatic escape, police efforts to apprehend him continue.
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an AAP MLA from Punjab, has become the center of a political storm, accused of rape and now a fugitive from the law. In a video message, Pathanmajra denied involvement in a shootout with police and claimed he was fleeing a 'fake encounter' set up to assassinate him.
Pathanmajra criticized the excessive police response, including hundreds of officers and a large operation, portraying him as a notorious gangster. He accused the central AAP leadership, branding them as 'outsiders' attempting to destabilize Punjab's governance and appealed to his peers to resist external interference.
This unfolding drama began after a woman alleged that Pathanmajra deceived her about his marital status and engaged in continued exploitation. The MLA continues to evade capture after a daring escape from police custody, prompting a statewide manhunt by law enforcement teams.

