Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Wing
BJP MLA Ketakee Singh accused Samajwadi Party's women's wing of harassing her daughter during a protest in Lucknow. Singh alleges the encounter has left her daughter too traumatized to attend school. The protest relates to Singh's comments about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. A police complaint is forthcoming.
BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has accused Samajwadi Party's women's wing members of harassing her 15-year-old daughter during a protest outside her residence in Lucknow, leaving the girl traumatized and reluctant to attend school.
Singh, representing Bansdih in Ballia district, was absent during the alleged incident and plans to file a police complaint. The protest by SP's Mahila Sabha followed Singh's remarks criticizing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his comments on Ayodhya and the Ram temple.
Speaking to PTI, Singh condemned the harassment and emphasized her intention to raise the issue with BJP leadership, stating, "If politics enters homes, no daughter will be safe." She referenced a historical pattern of SP targeting women, highlighting a notorious 1995 incident involving BSP leader Mayawati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
