Citizenship Amendment Act Extended: Hindu Majority Crucial for Indian Secularism
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been extended for another decade, allowing religious minorities fleeing persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to seek Indian citizenship. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar emphasized that secularism in India is contingent on maintaining a Hindu majority, highlighting ongoing persecution faced by minorities in these countries.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has extended the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for another ten years, a move that Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar claims is essential for preserving secularism and communism in India while maintaining a Hindu-majority population.
Speaking at an ICCR event, Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the long-ignored plight of Dalit refugees from East Bengal. Drawing from Partition history, he mentioned Jogendra Nath Mandal and pointed out the continued persecution of religious minorities, especially in Bangladesh.
The minister reiterated that the recent extension allows non-Muslim refugees from neighboring countries to apply for Indian citizenship until 2024, linking it to the BJP's ideological stance and emphasizing a moral obligation to support these communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian economy performed better than all expectations with 7.8 pc growth in April-June amid global uncertainties, says PM Narendra Modi.
Day is not far when smallest chip made in India will drive biggest change in the world, says PM Narendra Modi.
Day is not far when world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by World: PM Narendra Modi at Semicon 2025.
Oil was black gold but chips (semiconductors) are diamonds, says PM Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025.
We will soon launch next generation of reforms, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Semicon India Conference.