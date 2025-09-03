The Indian government has extended the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for another ten years, a move that Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar claims is essential for preserving secularism and communism in India while maintaining a Hindu-majority population.

Speaking at an ICCR event, Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the long-ignored plight of Dalit refugees from East Bengal. Drawing from Partition history, he mentioned Jogendra Nath Mandal and pointed out the continued persecution of religious minorities, especially in Bangladesh.

The minister reiterated that the recent extension allows non-Muslim refugees from neighboring countries to apply for Indian citizenship until 2024, linking it to the BJP's ideological stance and emphasizing a moral obligation to support these communities.

