Left Menu

Citizenship Amendment Act Extended: Hindu Majority Crucial for Indian Secularism

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been extended for another decade, allowing religious minorities fleeing persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to seek Indian citizenship. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar emphasized that secularism in India is contingent on maintaining a Hindu majority, highlighting ongoing persecution faced by minorities in these countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:30 IST
Citizenship Amendment Act Extended: Hindu Majority Crucial for Indian Secularism
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has extended the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for another ten years, a move that Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar claims is essential for preserving secularism and communism in India while maintaining a Hindu-majority population.

Speaking at an ICCR event, Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the long-ignored plight of Dalit refugees from East Bengal. Drawing from Partition history, he mentioned Jogendra Nath Mandal and pointed out the continued persecution of religious minorities, especially in Bangladesh.

The minister reiterated that the recent extension allows non-Muslim refugees from neighboring countries to apply for Indian citizenship until 2024, linking it to the BJP's ideological stance and emphasizing a moral obligation to support these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025