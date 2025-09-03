Left Menu

Unstoppable Rejuvenation: China's Display of Military Might

President Xi Jinping declared the unstoppable rejuvenation of China as its military showcased advanced weaponry during a parade commemorating WWII victories. The event highlighted China's growing global influence and saw participation from foreign leaders, despite diplomatic tensions. Xi called for a world-class military to uphold national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:25 IST
Unstoppable Rejuvenation: China's Display of Military Might
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a powerful display of national pride, President Xi Jinping underscored China's unstoppable rejuvenation as he presided over a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the country's WWII victory against Japan. The event showcased China's advanced military capabilities and was attended by 26 foreign leaders, including notable regional figures, while the US and allied nations stayed away.

Xi's speech, delivered amidst a backdrop of newly unveiled weaponry, called for the People's Liberation Army to evolve into a world-class force, serving as a strategic cornerstone for China's ambition and commitment to global peace. Key military advancements displayed included hypersonic missiles and novel laser technologies.

The parade not only highlighted China's defense advancements but also served as a platform for diplomatic strength, despite friction with Japan over the attendance of world leaders. Xi reinforced China's historical contributions to global peace, emphasizing equality and respect among nations as foundational to avoiding future conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025