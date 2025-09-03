Unstoppable Rejuvenation: China's Display of Military Might

In a powerful display of national pride, President Xi Jinping underscored China's unstoppable rejuvenation as he presided over a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the country's WWII victory against Japan. The event showcased China's advanced military capabilities and was attended by 26 foreign leaders, including notable regional figures, while the US and allied nations stayed away.

Xi's speech, delivered amidst a backdrop of newly unveiled weaponry, called for the People's Liberation Army to evolve into a world-class force, serving as a strategic cornerstone for China's ambition and commitment to global peace. Key military advancements displayed included hypersonic missiles and novel laser technologies.

The parade not only highlighted China's defense advancements but also served as a platform for diplomatic strength, despite friction with Japan over the attendance of world leaders. Xi reinforced China's historical contributions to global peace, emphasizing equality and respect among nations as foundational to avoiding future conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)