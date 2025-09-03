Left Menu

Political Clashes Over Derogatory Remarks: BJP vs. Congress and TMC

The BJP's Manipur unit has filed complaints against Congress and TMC members for using derogatory language against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Alleged abusive remarks have sparked political tensions, with BJP officials condemning these statements as potentially inciting violence amid state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:54 IST
The political landscape in Manipur has been stirred by recent allegations from the BJP against opposition party figures. The state's BJP unit officially lodged complaints citing abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP general secretary K Saratkumar addressed the media, condemning derogatory remarks made against Modi's deceased mother during a Congress event in Bihar. This has led to an arrest, as the video of the incident surfaced.

The BJP also took action against TMC MP Mahua Moitra following controversial comments about Amit Shah. The BJP has accused opponents of attempting to incite violence as political tensions escalate with approaching state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

