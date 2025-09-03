Left Menu

Taiwan Residents Unfazed: China's Military Parade Registers as Entertainment

Taipei resident Mu Chuhua viewed China's military parade with minimal concern for Taiwan, reflecting the desensitization to Beijing's militaristic threats. Officials assess China's intimidation campaign as a double-edged sword, increasing military presence but reducing its threat effectiveness. Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to emphasize the regional security risks.

Updated: 03-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:10 IST
Taipei locals, including Mu Chuhua, watched China's military parade with a sense of normalcy, shrugging off any apparent threat to Taiwan.

China's parade, aimed to show military prowess and ties with allies like Russia, was largely seen as a spectacle by Taiwan's public, reflecting a longstanding desensitization to Beijing's intimidation tactics, according to analyst William Yang.

Taiwan's government used the opportunity to highlight the growing regional security risks posed by China, while continuing to stress the importance of maintaining democracy and freedom amidst increasing mainland military presence around the island.

