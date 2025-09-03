Taiwan Residents Unfazed: China's Military Parade Registers as Entertainment

Taipei locals, including Mu Chuhua, watched China's military parade with a sense of normalcy, shrugging off any apparent threat to Taiwan.

China's parade, aimed to show military prowess and ties with allies like Russia, was largely seen as a spectacle by Taiwan's public, reflecting a longstanding desensitization to Beijing's intimidation tactics, according to analyst William Yang.

Taiwan's government used the opportunity to highlight the growing regional security risks posed by China, while continuing to stress the importance of maintaining democracy and freedom amidst increasing mainland military presence around the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)