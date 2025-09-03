Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: Fadnavis's Role in Maratha Quota Resolution
Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation, despite criticism from some party members. Activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the government accepted key demands. However, skepticism remains about the government's true intentions.
Sanjay Raut, a leading figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his efforts in addressing the Maratha quota agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his hunger strike after the government agreed to key demands.
Despite Raut's praise, his colleague Sushma Andhare voiced skepticism, claiming the government has deceived the activist. Raut highlighted Fadnavis's involvement in behind-the-scenes negotiations, attributing the successful resolution to his efforts.
The controversy continues with allegations of political maneuvering. As the government issued resolutions for implementing Kunbi caste certification, questions arise over legislative versus governmental resolutions, stoking fears of future legal challenges.
