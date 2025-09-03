Left Menu

Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: Fadnavis's Role in Maratha Quota Resolution

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation, despite criticism from some party members. Activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the government accepted key demands. However, skepticism remains about the government's true intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:45 IST
Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: Fadnavis's Role in Maratha Quota Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leading figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his efforts in addressing the Maratha quota agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his hunger strike after the government agreed to key demands.

Despite Raut's praise, his colleague Sushma Andhare voiced skepticism, claiming the government has deceived the activist. Raut highlighted Fadnavis's involvement in behind-the-scenes negotiations, attributing the successful resolution to his efforts.

The controversy continues with allegations of political maneuvering. As the government issued resolutions for implementing Kunbi caste certification, questions arise over legislative versus governmental resolutions, stoking fears of future legal challenges.

TRENDING

1
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
2
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
3
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India
4
Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat

Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025