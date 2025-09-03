BJP's Strategic Focus on Tripura's Tribal Development Ahead of Elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is well-prepared for the forthcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and village councils.

With TTAADC elections scheduled for early next year, CM Saha addressed reporters following a pivotal meeting with the party's senior tribal leaders, aimed at tackling the challenges faced by the tribal community known as 'Janajati'. He emphasized that this meeting was focused not on election preparedness but on resolving pressing issues concerning tribal communities.

Emphasizing the Prime Minister's commitment, Saha highlighted PM Modi's dedicated efforts towards tribal development since taking office in 2014. Prominent party members, including BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, attended the meeting, underscoring the BJP's strategic focus on tribal welfare and development in Tripura.