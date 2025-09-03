Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Last week in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with a delegation from the politically significant Matua community of West Bengal. The group sought Congress's support for their long-standing citizenship demand, according to senior leader Adhir Chowdhury.

Leading the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Gandhi invited the Matuas to Delhi for a detailed discussion on the matter. Originally from East Pakistan, the Matuas are a weaker section of Hindus who migrated to India following religious persecution.

The community plays a crucial role in several West Bengal constituencies, with the TMC and BJP having lawmakers from their group. Despite possessing voter and Aadhaar cards, they demand legal citizenship. While TMC and BJP leaders downplayed the meeting, the Matuas expressed hope in Gandhi's leadership.

