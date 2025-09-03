Power Play in Beijing: An Emerging Axis of Influence

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia gathered in Beijing, marching through the city alongside demonstrations of high-tech military hardware. This show of power suggests a notable shift from a US-led world order and highlights new diplomatic dynamics arising in the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's strategic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signals a potential realignment. Each leader is driven by distinct national interests, from securing energy supplies to evading sanctions and seeking international legitimacy.

As President Donald Trump withdraws the US from its traditional roles, these events peel back layers of complex relationships, signaling changes in global power structures with China seeking regional leadership.

