Left Menu

Power Play in Beijing: An Emerging Axis of Influence

Chinese, Russian, and North Korean leaders convened in Beijing, showcasing military hardware and cooperation, signaling a shift from Western dominance. The gatherings hint at diplomatic maneuvers amid America's retreat from international roles under Trump. Xi, Putin, and Kim pursue national interests while navigating complex geopolitical challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:07 IST
Power Play in Beijing: An Emerging Axis of Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia gathered in Beijing, marching through the city alongside demonstrations of high-tech military hardware. This show of power suggests a notable shift from a US-led world order and highlights new diplomatic dynamics arising in the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's strategic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signals a potential realignment. Each leader is driven by distinct national interests, from securing energy supplies to evading sanctions and seeking international legitimacy.

As President Donald Trump withdraws the US from its traditional roles, these events peel back layers of complex relationships, signaling changes in global power structures with China seeking regional leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
2
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
3
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
4
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025