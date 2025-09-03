Revamping GST: A Simpler, Dual-Rate Structure for Better Economic Efficiency

In a landmark move to simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced a consolidated dual-rate structure, slashing the 12% and 18% slabs to just 5% and 18%. This reform is a pivotal part of the "Next-Generation GST" initiative, aimed at enhancing economic efficiency and affordability.

Sitharaman highlighted the sweeping changes during a late evening press conference, emphasizing the focus on the common man and middle-class consumers. "In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction," she stated, explaining that these reforms go beyond mere rate rationalization, addressing structural reforms and easing living standards for businesses operating under GST.

The adjustments see numerous daily-use items, including hair oil, toilet soap, and bread, now taxed at significantly reduced rates or exempt altogether. This strategic shift is expected to boost consumption, provide much-needed relief to labor-intensive industries, and benefit farmers and healthcare, while resolving long-standing issues like inverted duty structures and classification anomalies. The changes are timely, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day pledge to implement next-generation GST reforms by Diwali, fostering an efficient, citizen-friendly economy.