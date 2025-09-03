Left Menu

Revamping GST: A Simpler, Dual-Rate Structure for Better Economic Efficiency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces a major GST reform, simplifying the tax structure into two key rates: 5% and 18%. The initiative aims to boost economic efficiency and ease the financial burden on consumers, particularly benefiting the middle class, MSMEs, and various crucial sectors including agriculture and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:09 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced a consolidated dual-rate structure, slashing the 12% and 18% slabs to just 5% and 18%. This reform is a pivotal part of the "Next-Generation GST" initiative, aimed at enhancing economic efficiency and affordability.

Sitharaman highlighted the sweeping changes during a late evening press conference, emphasizing the focus on the common man and middle-class consumers. "In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction," she stated, explaining that these reforms go beyond mere rate rationalization, addressing structural reforms and easing living standards for businesses operating under GST.

The adjustments see numerous daily-use items, including hair oil, toilet soap, and bread, now taxed at significantly reduced rates or exempt altogether. This strategic shift is expected to boost consumption, provide much-needed relief to labor-intensive industries, and benefit farmers and healthcare, while resolving long-standing issues like inverted duty structures and classification anomalies. The changes are timely, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day pledge to implement next-generation GST reforms by Diwali, fostering an efficient, citizen-friendly economy.

