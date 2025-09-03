Left Menu

Trump Demands Immediate Release of Hostages by Hamas

Former US President Donald Trump has called for Hamas to immediately release all 20 hostages it is holding. In a social media post, Trump emphasized that the return of the captives would lead to rapid changes and potentially bring an end to the tense situation.

Updated: 03-09-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold message delivered via his social media platform, former US President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate return of 20 hostages by Hamas.

Trump asserted that if all captives are released, significant changes will unfold rapidly. The President stressed this could potentially mark an end to the current tensions.

While Trump did not provide specific details on the potential consequences, his post strongly urged swift action by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

