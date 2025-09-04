Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

Arun Gawli, a notorious gangster-turned-politician, has returned to his residence in Mumbai's famed Dagdi Chawl following a bail grant by the Supreme Court in a 2007 murder case.

The former MLA, who spent over 17 years in incarceration, was welcomed with grand celebrations, including flower showers and 'gulal' by his family and supporters.

Gawli's bail marks a significant turn in his appeal, which had been pending before the court, as support continues to rally for the influential Mumbai figure and founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena.