National Rally Tightens Candidate Selection Amid Election Speculation

France's far-right National Rally is fine-tuning its candidate list for a possible snap legislative election, seeking to avoid mistakes that derailed its hopes for a majority last year. This strategic move comes as the party predicts that President Emmanuel Macron may dissolve the deeply divided parliament due to a budget crisis.

The RN, as the largest single parliamentary party, hopes to leverage fresh elections to gain unprecedented power over France's eurozone economy. Despite Macron being the only one who can call for a vote, and polls suggesting the RN might not perform better than previously, the party is betting on more rigorous screening and media training to improve its image.

Amid the preparations, party leader Marine Le Pen, barred from the 2027 presidential election after an embezzlement conviction, remains optimistic. She calls for rapid parliamentary dissolution and believes that fresh elections will leave the RN well-positioned for future influence.