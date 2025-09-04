BJP Condemns Derogatory Remarks, Stages Bihar Bandh to Protest

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday denounced the offensive comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Darbhanga. Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad labeled the remarks as "shameful" and challenged opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to apologize.

In response to the comments, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organized a five-hour Bihar Bandh as a symbol of solidarity with PM Modi and to protest perceived disrespect from the opposition. Demonstrators gathered in Patna, with Prasad questioning the moral values of the opposition, asking, "Is this your culture?"

With assembly elections looming in Bihar, the incident intensifies the political atmosphere. BJP leaders, including Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, demanded public apologies from Gandhi and Yadav. Legal repercussions were also suggested against those who allegedly insulted the Prime Minister and his mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)