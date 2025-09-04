US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations
US lawmaker Rep. Gregory Meeks criticized President Donald Trump's arbitrary tariffs on India, claiming they pose a threat to the crucial relationship between the United States and India.
- Country:
- India
A prominent US lawmaker has raised concerns over President Donald Trump's recent trade policies, specifically pointing to the implementation of tariffs on India. Rep. Gregory Meeks voiced his worries that these tariffs could jeopardize the important diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.
Meeks, who has a significant role in international policy, underlined the potential damage these trade protections could do to long-standing collaborations. The relationship between the United States and India has been described as vital, spanning various sectors including defense, technology, and trade.
The lawmaker urged for a reconsideration of these tariffs, suggesting that a more strategic approach could benefit both nations and sustain the prosperity of this bilateral partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US-India
- tariffs
- Gregory Meeks
- Trump
- trade
- relations
- diplomatic
- economic
- policy
- international
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Summit: Kim Jong Un's Strategic Beijing Visit
China Stresses Diplomatic Neutrality Amid Trump's Claims
India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy: PM Modi after talks with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong.
China's Diplomatic Aspirations: Strengthening Ties with Slovakia Amid EU Challenges
Naga Council Initiates Trade Embargo Over India-Myanmar Border Dispute