US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

A prominent US lawmaker has raised concerns over President Donald Trump's recent trade policies, specifically pointing to the implementation of tariffs on India. Rep. Gregory Meeks voiced his worries that these tariffs could jeopardize the important diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Meeks, who has a significant role in international policy, underlined the potential damage these trade protections could do to long-standing collaborations. The relationship between the United States and India has been described as vital, spanning various sectors including defense, technology, and trade.

The lawmaker urged for a reconsideration of these tariffs, suggesting that a more strategic approach could benefit both nations and sustain the prosperity of this bilateral partnership.

