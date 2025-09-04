New Accord Secures Peace and Stability in Manipur
The Centre and Manipur governments, along with Kuki-Zo groups, have agreed on measures to maintain Manipur's territorial integrity, ensure free movement on National Highway-2, and relocate militant camps, under a renegotiated Suspension of Operations agreement. A Joint Monitoring Group will oversee these efforts to ensure peace and stability.
- Country:
- India
The Centre and Manipur governments reached a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday to maintain Manipur's territorial integrity. The accord aims to facilitate free movement along National Highway-2 and involves relocating militants' camps.
The tripartite Suspension of Operations agreement was renegotiated to establish new ground rules, focusing on achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. Measures include reducing designated camps and relocating weapons to nearby CRPF/BSF camps, with stringent verification processes for foreign nationals within militant cadres.
A Joint Monitoring Group will oversee compliance with these ground rules. Any violations will trigger a review of the Suspension of Operations agreement, underscoring the commitment to maintaining peace, as stated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
