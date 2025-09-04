Left Menu

Political Maneuverings: Where Does the NDA Stand?

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy downplays T T V Dhinakaran's exit from NDA, highlighting ongoing unity efforts among democratic parties against DMK. Despite alliance differences, Thirupathy alludes to future unity. Dhinakaran's and OPS's exits cause alliance reshuffling while ally Premalatha Vijayakanth awaits election timeline for decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:38 IST
Political Maneuverings: Where Does the NDA Stand?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy has downplayed the decision by AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran to exit the NDA. Thirupathy emphasized the potential for alignment among democratic parties eager to oust the DMK from power.

He addressed speculation about alliance stability, remarking that differences among allies are common and should not be viewed as decisive at this point given the distant timeline to elections. Thirupathy reassured that the NDA lineup in Tamil Nadu will be clarified as elections approach.

Following the BJP's reinstatement of ties with AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the NDA's stability has been brought into question by pivotal exits, including that of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. AIADMK ally Premalatha Vijayakanth has indicated their party's position will be announced during the next Assembly election.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

 India
2
Germany's Economic Crossroads: Bold Promises, Slow Reforms

Germany's Economic Crossroads: Bold Promises, Slow Reforms

 Global
3
Crackdown on CAPITALIX Investment Scam in Kerala

Crackdown on CAPITALIX Investment Scam in Kerala

 India
4
UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025