Political Maneuverings: Where Does the NDA Stand?
BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy downplays T T V Dhinakaran's exit from NDA, highlighting ongoing unity efforts among democratic parties against DMK. Despite alliance differences, Thirupathy alludes to future unity. Dhinakaran's and OPS's exits cause alliance reshuffling while ally Premalatha Vijayakanth awaits election timeline for decisions.
The BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy has downplayed the decision by AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran to exit the NDA. Thirupathy emphasized the potential for alignment among democratic parties eager to oust the DMK from power.
He addressed speculation about alliance stability, remarking that differences among allies are common and should not be viewed as decisive at this point given the distant timeline to elections. Thirupathy reassured that the NDA lineup in Tamil Nadu will be clarified as elections approach.
Following the BJP's reinstatement of ties with AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the NDA's stability has been brought into question by pivotal exits, including that of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. AIADMK ally Premalatha Vijayakanth has indicated their party's position will be announced during the next Assembly election.
