Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's Passport-Free Immigration Rule
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Central government's new order allowing certain minority refugees to stay in India without passports, calling it a misleading election tactic. She questioned its legality and potential voting implications and criticized the lack of parliamentary discussion on this policy.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticized the recent order issued by the Central government, which allows minority refugees from neighboring countries to reside in India without passports or travel documents. During a discussion in the state assembly, Banerjee labeled the policy as a deceptive ploy to attract votes in the run-up to elections.
Expressing her discontent, Banerjee slammed the ruling party for allegedly using the policy as an election gimmick meant to polarize voters. She questioned the unilateral decision-making process, highlighting the absence of any parliamentary debate on such a significant issue.
Furthermore, Banerjee raised concerns regarding the potential implications of this policy, including whether these refugees would be granted voting rights and access to government-issued identification documents. Her comments underscore significant opposition to the Centre's approach to immigration and citizenship policies.
