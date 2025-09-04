Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's New Immigration Policy as 'Election Gimmick'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, condemning the recent order under the Foreigners Act that allows undocumented minority communities from neighboring nations to stay in India. She termed the order a farcical election gimmick designed to mislead the public before the elections.

Banerjee leveled accusations against the BJP, asserting that the move aims to polarize voters without parliamentary discourse. "This is nothing but an election gimmick," Banerjee stated during a legislative assembly discussion, questioning the government's decision-making process and the implications for voting and citizenship rights.

In a broader commentary, Banerjee criticized the lack of debate on such crucial matters and referenced her influence in the GST Council's recent decision to slash tax rates on personal health and insurance products, stating it was due to her repeated protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)