Devastating Earthquake Claims Over 2,200 Lives in Afghanistan

A deadly 6.0 magnitude earthquake has ravaged eastern Afghanistan, claiming over 2,200 lives according to a Taliban government spokesman. The quake struck last week, leveling villages and entrapping residents beneath the debris, primarily in the steep river valleys of Kunar Province.

The Taliban spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, confirmed the rising casualty figures as rescue operations continue. Authorities are establishing emergency tents and distributing first aid despite the challenges posed by rugged landscapes and financial constraints.

Humanitarian organizations are urging the global community to enhance their support in response to the third major earthquake to impact Afghanistan since 2021, following the Taliban's ascension to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)