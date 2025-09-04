Pope Leo Advocates for Peace and Negotiations in Gaza
Pope Leo engaged in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza. They emphasized the need for negotiations to secure the release of hostages and establish a permanent ceasefire. The Vatican highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid and adherence to humanitarian law.
Pope Leo addressed the dire circumstances in Gaza during a Thursday meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican, focusing on negotiations that could lead to the release of hostages and a lasting ceasefire.
According to a Vatican statement, the discussion aimed at resuming negotiations to ensure all hostages are freed, a permanent ceasefire is achieved, and humanitarian aid is safely delivered to impacted regions. Full adherence to humanitarian laws was also emphasized.
Herzog expressed gratitude for the meeting on social media, noting the warm reception he received at the Vatican. However, further details from the Vatican about the meeting remain undisclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
