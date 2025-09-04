A Legislative Uproar: Chaos in West Bengal Assembly
High drama erupted in the West Bengal assembly as verbal clashes between TMC and BJP MLAs led to the suspension of several members and disrupted proceedings. Tensions escalated with accusations, slogan shouting, and even physical confrontations. The session ended in chaos with a walkout by BJP legislators.
High drama unfolded in the West Bengal assembly on Thursday when TMC and BJP MLAs clashed verbally, leading to the suspension of five BJP legislators and bringing proceedings to a standstill. The assembly echoed with slogans like "vote chor BJP" and "chakri chor TMC" as chaos reigned.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of vote stealing and sabotaging democratic processes, while the opposition decried the state of West Bengal's democracy. As CM Banerjee attempted to address the session, a resolution condemning alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants triggered fierce protests from both sides.
Despite security efforts to maintain order, the session witnessed aggressive moves and suspensions until the BJP staged a walkout. The resolution passed through a voice vote amid the commotion, encapsulating a turbulent day in legislative history.
