Global Allies Pledge Troop Deployment to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 allies have committed troops to form a reassurance force for Ukraine once its conflict with Russia concludes. These nations will provide land, sea, and air support to secure Ukraine's borders following a ceasefire or peace agreement, emphasizing international solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:53 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 allies have committed to deploying a reassurance force to Ukraine after the conflict with Russia concludes.

Following a meeting in Paris with the 'coalition of the willing,' Macron detailed plans for the deployment of troops to secure Ukraine's borders.

The coalition aims to maintain a presence on land, sea, and air to ensure stability and support peace efforts following a ceasefire or peace agreement.

