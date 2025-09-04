Global Allies Pledge Troop Deployment to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 allies have committed to deploying a reassurance force to Ukraine after the conflict with Russia concludes.

Following a meeting in Paris with the 'coalition of the willing,' Macron detailed plans for the deployment of troops to secure Ukraine's borders.

The coalition aims to maintain a presence on land, sea, and air to ensure stability and support peace efforts following a ceasefire or peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)