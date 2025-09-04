Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP: A Battle for Bengal's Identity
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government's policies as 'election gimmicks' and 'anti-Bengali.' She accused the Centre of compromising national dignity and sovereignty while misleading people on citizenship issues. Banerjee vowed to protect Bengali identity and democracy from alleged attacks.
- Country:
- India
In a blistering speech, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP-led central government, branding its recent actions as 'election gimmicks' aimed at polarizing voters.
Banerjee accused the Centre of compromising India's dignity by negotiating with foreign powers and misleading citizens with ambiguous immigration policies. She vowed to protect the Bengali identity and preserve democratic rights.
Speaking to the state assembly, Banerjee condemned the recent foreign policy orders and accused the government of undermining Bengal's cultural legacy and national pride. She expressed commitment to resisting any attempts to erode India's democratic fabric and regional identity.
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's New Immigration Policy as 'Election Gimmick'
Sonia Gandhi Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Alleged Voter Fraud Pre-Citizenship
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's Immigration Policy as Pre-Election Gimmick
AASU's Fierce 11-Hour Protest Against Citizenship Order
Central government should ensure GST rate rationalisation benefits are passed on to common people: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.