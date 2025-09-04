Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP: A Battle for Bengal's Identity

In a blistering speech, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP-led central government, branding its recent actions as 'election gimmicks' aimed at polarizing voters.

Banerjee accused the Centre of compromising India's dignity by negotiating with foreign powers and misleading citizens with ambiguous immigration policies. She vowed to protect the Bengali identity and preserve democratic rights.

Speaking to the state assembly, Banerjee condemned the recent foreign policy orders and accused the government of undermining Bengal's cultural legacy and national pride. She expressed commitment to resisting any attempts to erode India's democratic fabric and regional identity.