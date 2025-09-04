Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Clears CM in MUDA Scam, Proposes Ballot Paper Elections

Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil announced that a judicial commission has exonerated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam. The commission found no wrongdoing by Siddaramaiah and his family. Additionally, Patil disclosed the cabinet's plan to suggest local body elections revert to ballot papers, citing concerns over EVM credibility.

Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil declared on Thursday that P.N. Desai, leading the judicial investigation into the alleged MUDA scam, has cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family of any improprieties in the matter. Patil shared with the press that the commission's findings exonerated the CM and his kin regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

"P.N. Desai, the head of the judicial commission on the alleged MUDA scam, has given a clean chit to the Chief Minister and his family," Patil announced. He recommended disciplinary actions against certain officials, with the cabinet agreeing to deliberate further at an upcoming meeting.

The controversy involves the alleged allocation of 14 plots by MUDA to Siddaramaiah's wife in 2021. Investigations suggest political leverage was used to secure compensation of plots valued at approximately Rs. 56 Crore, in exchange for land acquired by MUDA. Meanwhile, Patil also revealed plans for the state cabinet to recommend local elections be conducted with ballot papers instead of EVMs, due to perceived issues affecting credibility.

