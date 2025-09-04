RSS Gathers in Jodhpur: Unity and Vision 2023

A significant three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced in Jodhpur, gathering about 320 representatives from 32 affiliates to foster cooperation and discuss national and regional concerns. Key figures like RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP President J P Nadda are in attendance.

According to Sunil Ambekar of the RSS national publicity and media department, the event is geared toward collaboration rather than decision-making, emphasizing the importance of exchanging perspectives on national unity, security, and social issues.

Discussion will span five key themes: social harmony, familial strength, eco-friendly living, regional identity recognition, and civic duty awareness. Special sessions on these topics aim to solidify their importance for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)