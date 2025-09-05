Annamalai Champions NDA Gains in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Assembly Polls

BJP leader K Annamalai expressed optimism regarding the NDA's growing influence in Tamil Nadu as the state gears up for its Assembly elections next year. He believes the electoral outcome will reflect this momentum, stating, "Amit Shah is firm. Change will come in 2026." Annamalai hopes for O Panneerselvam to reconsider his political decisions, emphasizing that any minor issues will be addressed. He criticized the DMK government, advocating for a long-term strategic change.

Recently, Annamalai made a plea to members of the INDIA bloc parties, urging them to set aside partisan politics and support the NDA's Vice President nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. In a post on the social media platform X, he highlighted Tamil Nadu's legacy of producing prominent leaders who have served in high constitutional offices across the country.

Annamalai recalled the historical significance of figures like Thiru Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Thiru R Venkatraman from Tamil Nadu, who both rose to become Vice President and later President of India. He urged major parties in Tamil Nadu, including those from the I.N.D.I. Alliance, to embrace statesmanship and endorse CP Radhakrishnan's candidacy. On September 9, Indian lawmakers will vote for the next Vice-President.

(With inputs from agencies.)