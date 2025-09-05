Zelenskiy says work on Ukraine security guarantees needs to accelerate
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the pace of work on security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be accelerated after what he called a "meaningful" conversation with NATO chief Mark Rutte.
"It is important to be as productive as possible together with America. It is important to strengthen our air defence," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
