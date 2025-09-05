Left Menu

Zelenskiy says work on Ukraine security guarantees needs to accelerate

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:59 IST
Zelenskiy says work on Ukraine security guarantees needs to accelerate
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the pace of work on security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be accelerated after what he called a "meaningful" conversation with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

"It is important to be as productive as possible together with America. It is important to strengthen our air defence," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
2
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India
3
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

 India
4
Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025