PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:01 IST
Nation with people affected by natural calamities during monsoon: President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing deep anguish over natural calamities during monsoon this year, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation shares the sorrow of the affected people and is with them in this crisis.

Cloudbursts in the hills and floods in the plains have taken a heavy toll, leaving death and destruction in their wake in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam and many other parts of the country, Murmu said in a post on X.

''I have been deeply anguished every time I have come to know about natural calamities during the monsoon this year,'' the President said.

The nation shares the sorrow of the people affected by calamities and is with them in this crisis, Murmu added.

She also commended the spirit of those involved in the rescue and relief operations.

''Together we will overcome this challenge,'' the President said.

