Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

26 nations vow to give Ukraine postwar security guarantees, Macron says

Twenty-six nations have pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, which will include an international force on land, sea and in the air, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a summit meeting of Kyiv's allies on Thursday. Macron said he, fellow European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after their summit and U.S. contributions to the guarantees would be finalised in the coming days.

Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus cruise missile

The German government plans to seek parliamentary approval for around 80 defence projects by the end of the year, including the purchase of Eurofighter jets and the modernisation of the Taurus cruise missile, according to a document seen by Reuters. The document outlines 81 defence projects that surpass the threshold of 25 million euros ($29 million), beyond which purchases need approval by parliament's budget committee.

Egypt vows to block Palestinian displacement, hardens rhetoric on Gaza

Egypt said on Friday it would not tolerate mass displacement of Palestinians and what it described as genocide, continuing to ratchet up its criticism of Israel's Gaza offensive as thousands of residents of Gaza City defied Israeli orders to leave. "Displacement is not an option and it is a red line for Egypt and we will not allow it to happen," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters in Nicosia.

Starmer deputy Rayner resigns over tax in damaging blow to UK PM

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after saying she deeply regretted her mistake of underpaying property tax on a new home, in a damaging blow for her boss, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. After Britain's independent adviser ruled that she had breached the ministerial code by failing to pay the correct tax, there was little Starmer could do to protect his deputy, saying he was "very sad to be losing you from the government", describing her as a "trusted colleague and a true friend".

Norwegians to pick new parliament in tightly fought election clouded by geopolitical angst

Norwegians head to the polls on Sunday and Monday to elect a new parliament, in what is a close race between a left-wing bloc led by the incumbent Labour Party and a right-wing bloc dominated by the anti-immigration Progress Party and the Conservatives. Centre-left parties - Labour, the Socialist Left, the Communists, the Centre Party and the Greens - are currently seen winning 87 seats, just two more than needed to secure a majority, according to an average of polls conducted this month by pollofpolls.no.

Britain's Duchess of Kent has died, Buckingham Palace says

Britain's Duchess of Kent, the wife of the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and best known for her long association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament, has died aged 92, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Born Katharine Worsley, she joined the royal family when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 1961 after meeting him five years earlier when he was stationed at a military barracks in northern England.

Zelenskiy says thousands of troops could be deployed to Ukraine under security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday thousands of troops could be deployed to Ukraine under security guarantees proposed by its allies once Russia's war on his country ends. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, including an international force on land and sea and in the air.

Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul elected PM after rout of ruling party rival

Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul was elected prime minister on Friday after breezing through a parliamentary vote, trouncing the candidate of the Shinawatra family's once-dominant ruling party to end a week of chaos and political deadlock. With decisive opposition backing, Anutin easily passed the threshold of more than half of the lower house votes required to become premier, capping off days of drama and a scramble for power during which he outmanoeuvred the most successful political party in Thailand's history.

Putin says any Western troops in Ukraine would be fair targets

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Moscow to attack, in a warning to Kyiv's allies as they discuss measures for its future protection. Putin was speaking a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, including an international force on land, sea and in the air.

Farage's Reform party sees conference as 'next step' to UK government

Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK kicks off a conference on Friday the Brexit veteran hopes will underline the growing popularity and sway of a party enjoying a double-digit poll lead over the Labour government. The two-day, sold-out conference in the English city of Birmingham, headlined "The Next Step", will see more than 10,000 attendees take part in an event Farage says shows Reform is "on the march, and the sky is the limit for this movement", ready to take power at an election due in 2029.

U.S. informed Europe of cuts to military aid, Lithuania says

The U.S. Department of Defense informed European countries last week that military support under a program known as Section 333 will be cut to zero from the next fiscal year, a Lithuanian defence ministry official said on Friday. Two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday the United States will phase out some security assistance for European countries near the border with Russia, raising concerns among key recipients such as Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia - former Soviet republics now in NATO and the European Union.

Two powerful aftershocks pummel Afghanistan after earthquakes kill 2,200

Two powerful aftershocks struck eastern Afghanistan 12 hours apart, triggering fears of more deaths and destruction on Friday in a region where earthquakes have killed about 2,200 people as rescuers battled mountainous terrain and harsh weather. Survivors in the earthquake-prone region are scrambling for basic amenities as the United Nations and other agencies warn of a critical need for funds, food, medical supplies and shelter, with the World Health Organization seeking funds of $4 million.

Work paused at Hyundai's US site after hundreds of workers detained in raid

Hundreds of workers at a Hyundai Motor facility being built in Georgia have been detained in a major raid by U.S. authorities, forcing a pause in the construction of a car battery factory that is part of what would be the biggest investment in the state. The raid on Thursday has dealt a setback to the project, and highlights an increasing crackdown by the Trump administration on immigrants and its disruptive impact on businesses, even as the White House tries to spur more inflows from foreign investors.

