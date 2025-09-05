Political Storm Brews as Congress Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Bihar

The political arena in Bihar witnessed a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress following a controversial social media post by the latter. The deleted post allegedly contained disparaging remarks about Bihar while criticizing reduced GST rates for bidis.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, both former BJP state presidents, expressed strong objections to the post made by the Congress' Kerala unit. They perceived it as an attack on Bihari pride and accused Congress of undermining the state's dignity.

Congress attempted damage control by deleting the post, citing respect for public sentiment. However, tensions remain high as political leaders continue to deconstruct motives, indicative of the charged atmosphere as Bihar approaches its assembly elections.

