Political Storm Brews as Congress Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Bihar

The BJP and Congress clashed over a controversial social media post by the Congress criticizing GST rates for bidis. Bihar leaders from the BJP condemned the post and its implications, while Congress leaders argued their intent was misunderstood, highlighting political tensions ahead of Bihar's assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:05 IST
The political arena in Bihar witnessed a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress following a controversial social media post by the latter. The deleted post allegedly contained disparaging remarks about Bihar while criticizing reduced GST rates for bidis.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, both former BJP state presidents, expressed strong objections to the post made by the Congress' Kerala unit. They perceived it as an attack on Bihari pride and accused Congress of undermining the state's dignity.

Congress attempted damage control by deleting the post, citing respect for public sentiment. However, tensions remain high as political leaders continue to deconstruct motives, indicative of the charged atmosphere as Bihar approaches its assembly elections.

