Constructive Dialogue Between Ukraine and Slovakia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod, discussing significant bilateral issues. The leaders emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue to strengthen their countries' relationship, as confirmed by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a productive meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a recent visit to Uzhhorod, a city in Ukraine's western region.

During the discussions, both leaders acknowledged the importance of sustaining dialogue, which is vital for bilateral relations. The news was reported by Ukraine's state-run news agency, Ukrinform.

Zelenskiy highlighted the critical nature of the talks and assured that the dialogue will continue, indicating a mutual interest in developing closer ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

