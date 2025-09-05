Constructive Dialogue Between Ukraine and Slovakia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod, discussing significant bilateral issues. The leaders emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue to strengthen their countries' relationship, as confirmed by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a productive meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a recent visit to Uzhhorod, a city in Ukraine's western region.
During the discussions, both leaders acknowledged the importance of sustaining dialogue, which is vital for bilateral relations. The news was reported by Ukraine's state-run news agency, Ukrinform.
Zelenskiy highlighted the critical nature of the talks and assured that the dialogue will continue, indicating a mutual interest in developing closer ties between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Energy Diplomacy: A Stance Against Russian Imports
Strategic Talks Between Russia and Libya Spotlight North African Relations
Diplomatic Talks in Uzhhorod: Ukraine, Slovakia, and Global Affairs
Crucial Security Talks Amid Pessimism: Ukraine's Search for Peace
India: The Vowel Between Russia and China in Global Diplomacy