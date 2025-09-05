Constructive Dialogue Between Ukraine and Slovakia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a productive meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a recent visit to Uzhhorod, a city in Ukraine's western region.

During the discussions, both leaders acknowledged the importance of sustaining dialogue, which is vital for bilateral relations. The news was reported by Ukraine's state-run news agency, Ukrinform.

Zelenskiy highlighted the critical nature of the talks and assured that the dialogue will continue, indicating a mutual interest in developing closer ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)