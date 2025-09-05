Major Shake-Up: Yvette Cooper to Replace David Lammy as Foreign Minister
Yvette Cooper is set to replace David Lammy as Britain's foreign minister, according to reports. This move is part of a significant cabinet reshuffle instigated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Lammy is expected to become deputy prime minister and justice minister.
In a significant political maneuver, Yvette Cooper is poised to replace David Lammy as Britain's foreign minister, a strategic shuffle reported by Guardian's Political Editor Pippa Crerar on X.
Should this appointment be realized, it marks a centerpiece in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's broader cabinet reshuffle. Media outlets have indicated that David Lammy is likely to assume the roles of deputy prime minister and justice minister, while current Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood might step into Cooper's shoes at the interior ministry.
This reshuffling comes in the wake of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's resignation, following her acknowledgement of underpaying property tax on her new home, prompting this tactical realignment at the highest echelons of government.
