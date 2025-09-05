Left Menu

Clash at Campus: ABVP Protests Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the ABVP have been embroiled in controversy over an unrecognised law course at a UP university. The ABVP is demanding action against police for a baton-charge on protesting students, with Yadav criticizing the state government and calling for larger demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:28 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, a university campus has become the epicenter of a political tussle as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stages protests against an unrecognized law course. Footage of police confronting demonstrators at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University has gone viral, sparking widespread concern.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the ruling BJP government, attributing the protest crackdown to their leadership. The ABVP has demanded state-wide action against those responsible for the police presence, vowing to continue protests if their demands remain unaddressed.

As tensions rise, the ABVP has also called for accountability from the university administration and state officials regarding the disputed course. Meanwhile, protests are escalating in response to UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks, painting ABVP members as rowdy elements, intensifying the political standoff.

