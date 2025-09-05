Clash at Campus: ABVP Protests Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a university campus has become the epicenter of a political tussle as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stages protests against an unrecognized law course. Footage of police confronting demonstrators at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University has gone viral, sparking widespread concern.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the ruling BJP government, attributing the protest crackdown to their leadership. The ABVP has demanded state-wide action against those responsible for the police presence, vowing to continue protests if their demands remain unaddressed.

As tensions rise, the ABVP has also called for accountability from the university administration and state officials regarding the disputed course. Meanwhile, protests are escalating in response to UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks, painting ABVP members as rowdy elements, intensifying the political standoff.