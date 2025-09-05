Kushwaha's Call for Unity in Bihar's Political Arena

In a charged speech at a rally in Bihar's capital, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha highlighted the crucial need for unity within the BJP-led NDA to secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, cautioning against internal 'self-goals' that could undermine their chances.

Addressing the rally on the anniversary of iconic OBC leader Jagdev Prasad's death, Kushwaha, a former Union minister, underlined past election performance gaps. He notably criticized potential intra-party machinations, which he suggests may have contributed to his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat seat.

Advocating for the redrawing of Bihar's parliamentary constituencies, Kushwaha argued for increasing representation based on population. He took indirect aim at local leaders and criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's perceived lack of seriousness in political engagements.

