Kushwaha's Call for Unity in Bihar's Political Arena

Upendra Kushwaha, president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, emphasized the importance of avoiding 'self-goals' for BJP-led NDA's success in the Bihar Assembly elections. He also advocates for the delimitation of Bihar's parliamentary constituencies. Kushwaha criticized local political dynamics, addressing both past defeats and current leadership issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:16 IST
In a charged speech at a rally in Bihar's capital, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha highlighted the crucial need for unity within the BJP-led NDA to secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, cautioning against internal 'self-goals' that could undermine their chances.

Addressing the rally on the anniversary of iconic OBC leader Jagdev Prasad's death, Kushwaha, a former Union minister, underlined past election performance gaps. He notably criticized potential intra-party machinations, which he suggests may have contributed to his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat seat.

Advocating for the redrawing of Bihar's parliamentary constituencies, Kushwaha argued for increasing representation based on population. He took indirect aim at local leaders and criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's perceived lack of seriousness in political engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

