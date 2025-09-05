Gaurav Gogoi Calls PM Modi's Manipur Visit a Delayed Start to Peace Journey

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has expressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur should not be viewed as a definitive solution but rather as a significant launch towards re-establishing peace in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of a recent program, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha highlighted the absence of an elected government in Manipur, suggesting that the visit marks the beginning of a challenging journey towards tranquility, justice, and democratic restoration. Gogoi voiced his concerns about unhealed relationships among Manipur's communities and hoped for a sincere recognition from the BJP regarding the need for this overdue initiative.

Additionally, Gogoi criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against him, citing the necessity for justice and continued scrutiny of perceived mishandlings by the ruling party. He argued that a crucial discussion of national importance, such as the Immigration and Foreigners' Order, should have been introduced in Parliament, emphasizing the ongoing complexities within the Northeast region.

