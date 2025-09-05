Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Calls PM Modi's Manipur Visit a Delayed Start to Peace Journey

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasizes that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur should not be seen as the conclusion but a delayed beginning of efforts to restore peace, justice, and democracy in the state. He stresses the ongoing challenges and the need for healing among Manipur's communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:03 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Calls PM Modi's Manipur Visit a Delayed Start to Peace Journey
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has expressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur should not be viewed as a definitive solution but rather as a significant launch towards re-establishing peace in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of a recent program, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha highlighted the absence of an elected government in Manipur, suggesting that the visit marks the beginning of a challenging journey towards tranquility, justice, and democratic restoration. Gogoi voiced his concerns about unhealed relationships among Manipur's communities and hoped for a sincere recognition from the BJP regarding the need for this overdue initiative.

Additionally, Gogoi criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against him, citing the necessity for justice and continued scrutiny of perceived mishandlings by the ruling party. He argued that a crucial discussion of national importance, such as the Immigration and Foreigners' Order, should have been introduced in Parliament, emphasizing the ongoing complexities within the Northeast region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
4
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025