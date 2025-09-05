Modi Congratulates Holness on Historic Win

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness for securing his party's victory in the polls for the third consecutive time. The warm message highlights the diplomatic camaraderie shared between the two nations.

Modi emphasized his enthusiasm for enhancing the bonds of friendship between India and Jamaica. His statement reflects a commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and diplomatic relations.

This election win marks a significant milestone for Holness, bolstering his leadership credentials. The ongoing partnership between India and Jamaica continues to grow under this renewed political landscape, promising future collaboration in various sectors.