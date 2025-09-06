In a bold move to reassert American military might, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War. This action signals a push to highlight the nation's military strength and appease supporters desiring a return to traditional values.

With key Congressional allies on board, legislation to codify this change is gaining momentum on Capitol Hill. Advocates argue the historical moniker aptly reflects U.S. military history, harkening back to an era of storied victories.

As debates ensue, Trump's administration, accused of sidestepping legal mandates, continues challenging Congressional decisions while stirring controversy over potential Confederate base name restorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)