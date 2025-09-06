Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Back to the Department of War

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, a move intended to emphasize American military strength. Supporters in Congress are backing legislation to make the change permanent, citing historical precedence and a need to counter 'woke' trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to reassert American military might, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War. This action signals a push to highlight the nation's military strength and appease supporters desiring a return to traditional values.

With key Congressional allies on board, legislation to codify this change is gaining momentum on Capitol Hill. Advocates argue the historical moniker aptly reflects U.S. military history, harkening back to an era of storied victories.

As debates ensue, Trump's administration, accused of sidestepping legal mandates, continues challenging Congressional decisions while stirring controversy over potential Confederate base name restorations.

