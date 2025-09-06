Left Menu

Miami to Host 2026 G20 Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the 2026 G20 summit will take place in Miami, Florida. This event marks the first time in nearly two decades that the U.S. will host the summit, coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

Miami, Florida, has been chosen as the host city for the 2026 G20 summit, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted the significance of hosting the summit on the nation's 250th anniversary. It will be the first G20 held in America in almost 20 years.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment as the country prepares to welcome world leaders for high-level discussions on global economic issues.

