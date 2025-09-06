US Waives Sanctions for Equatorial Guinea Leader Amid Controversy

The US government's decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Obiang, is stirring international scrutiny. Known for his opulent lifestyle funded by embezzlement, Obiang will attend a UN meeting in New York. This move aims to counter China's growing presence in West Africa and bolster US business interests.

Officials pushing for this waiver cite its strategic importance in fostering oil and gas ties, though it highlights the complex ethical landscape in international diplomacy. Obiang, notorious for corruption, owns properties in Miami and Los Angeles, facing forfeitures in multiple legal battles. The waiver decision contrasts with tightened US visa policies targeting other foreign leaders.

Equatorial Guinea, rich in oil and gas, grapples with poverty and accusations of rulership corruption under Africa's longest-serving president. The waiver decision underscores ongoing global diplomacy challenges amid allegations of plunder and human rights abuses. The State Department and Equatorial Guinea's government have yet to comment on the unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)