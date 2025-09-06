Left Menu

US Waives Sanctions for Equatorial Guinea Leader Amid Controversy

The Trump administration plans to grant a sanctions waiver to Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Obiang, allowing him to attend a UN event in New York. The waiver aims to counter Chinese influence and support US interests in the region, despite Obiang's notorious reputation for corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US government's decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Obiang, is stirring international scrutiny. Known for his opulent lifestyle funded by embezzlement, Obiang will attend a UN meeting in New York. This move aims to counter China's growing presence in West Africa and bolster US business interests.

Officials pushing for this waiver cite its strategic importance in fostering oil and gas ties, though it highlights the complex ethical landscape in international diplomacy. Obiang, notorious for corruption, owns properties in Miami and Los Angeles, facing forfeitures in multiple legal battles. The waiver decision contrasts with tightened US visa policies targeting other foreign leaders.

Equatorial Guinea, rich in oil and gas, grapples with poverty and accusations of rulership corruption under Africa's longest-serving president. The waiver decision underscores ongoing global diplomacy challenges amid allegations of plunder and human rights abuses. The State Department and Equatorial Guinea's government have yet to comment on the unfolding events.

