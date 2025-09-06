Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Tensions escalated in Novi Sad, Serbia, as police deployed teargas and stun grenades to disperse protesters demanding snap elections. The demonstrators aim to unseat President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling party, citing corruption and negligence.

Vucic addressed the nation, revealing that 11 police officers were injured in the clashes. A large crowd gathered at the state university, chanting for Vucic to leave and urging electoral reform amid banners stating, "We don't want blockades, we want elections."

The protests highlight growing discontent in Serbia, which has been simmering since a deadly railway station incident last year. Protesters accuse the regime of corruption and links to organized crime, while Vucic denies the allegations and plans retaliatory rallies.