Trump's Concerns Over India's Allegiance

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns on Friday about India and Russia's apparent alignment with China. This reaction came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a summit in Tianjin.

Trump took to social media, expressing frustration and saying the U.S. seemed to have 'lost' India and Russia to China. Despite this, he assured reporters that the U.S. maintains strong ties with India and emphasized friendship with Modi, despite economic disagreements.

India's foreign ministry declined to comment on Trump's statements, while China and Russia also abstained from immediate responses. Meanwhile, Trump expressed plans to discuss the ongoing conflict with Russia's President Putin.