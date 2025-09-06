Trump's Concerns Over India's Allegiance
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns over India and Russia's growing ties with China following a summit hosted by Xi Jinping. Despite his disappointment, Trump emphasized the enduring friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reassured the strength of U.S.-India relations.
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns on Friday about India and Russia's apparent alignment with China. This reaction came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a summit in Tianjin.
Trump took to social media, expressing frustration and saying the U.S. seemed to have 'lost' India and Russia to China. Despite this, he assured reporters that the U.S. maintains strong ties with India and emphasized friendship with Modi, despite economic disagreements.
India's foreign ministry declined to comment on Trump's statements, while China and Russia also abstained from immediate responses. Meanwhile, Trump expressed plans to discuss the ongoing conflict with Russia's President Putin.
Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments, positive assessment of ties: PM Modi.
India, US have very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi.