Tamil Nadu Politics: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Call to Action

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for issues within the AIADMK. Udhayanidhi urged DMK members to prepare for the 2026 elections against the AIADMK-BJP alliance, warning against potential state policy changes if the opposition comes to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has expressed strong criticism towards AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of ignoring crises within his faction-riddled party.

Stalin commented on the current divisions within AIADMK, highlighting former senior leader K A Sengottaiyan's push for reconciliation. He criticized Palaniswami for attacking the DMK despite his party's fragmentation.

He further warned that an AIADMK-BJP government could impose controversial policies such as Hindi through the three-language formula and undermine state rights. Stalin called on DMK members to focus on the 2026 elections and ensure a DMK victory with 200 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

