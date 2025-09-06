Hezbollah's Stand: Disarmament, Diplomacy, and Dilemmas
Hezbollah is resisting Lebanon's army plan to establish a state monopoly on arms amidst ongoing Israeli military operations. Hezbollah views disarmament as inappropriate without Israel halting strikes. Lebanon's cabinet welcomed the plan but stresses execution could be hindered by Israeli actions. Hezbollah warns against government confrontation.
Lebanon's internal discord over Hezbollah's disarmament deepens as the group rejects the army's plan for a state monopoly on arms, citing ongoing Israeli strikes as a major roadblock. The Lebanese cabinet's endorsement of a U.S.-backed roadmap hinges on Israel's cooperation, yet Hezbollah demands a complete cessation of military activity before peace talks can advance.
Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati articulates the group's opposition, emphasizing the need for national defense strategy before discussing disarmament. His stance reflects broader discord within Lebanon's government and underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape, still reeling from last year's conflict with Israel.
The tension escalates amid intensified diplomatic pressures from the U.S. and regional powers like Saudi Arabia, which view Hezbollah's disarmament as crucial for stability. Hezbollah remains defiant, leaning on its public support and geopolitical leverage, warning the government against confrontation as civil unrest looms as a potential consequence.
ALSO READ
Uncertainty Looms Over Baltic Security As U.S. Contemplates Aid Cuts
FAA Extends Flight Ban to Port-au-Prince Amid Security Concerns
Delhi Dreams: Transforming Government Schools Beyond Private Standards
Haryana Government Prioritizes Grievance Resolution at Grassroots Level
US Homeland security official says 475 people detained during immigration raid in Georgia, reports AP.