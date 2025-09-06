Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stand: Disarmament, Diplomacy, and Dilemmas

Hezbollah is resisting Lebanon's army plan to establish a state monopoly on arms amidst ongoing Israeli military operations. Hezbollah views disarmament as inappropriate without Israel halting strikes. Lebanon's cabinet welcomed the plan but stresses execution could be hindered by Israeli actions. Hezbollah warns against government confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:25 IST
Hezbollah's Stand: Disarmament, Diplomacy, and Dilemmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's internal discord over Hezbollah's disarmament deepens as the group rejects the army's plan for a state monopoly on arms, citing ongoing Israeli strikes as a major roadblock. The Lebanese cabinet's endorsement of a U.S.-backed roadmap hinges on Israel's cooperation, yet Hezbollah demands a complete cessation of military activity before peace talks can advance.

Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati articulates the group's opposition, emphasizing the need for national defense strategy before discussing disarmament. His stance reflects broader discord within Lebanon's government and underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape, still reeling from last year's conflict with Israel.

The tension escalates amid intensified diplomatic pressures from the U.S. and regional powers like Saudi Arabia, which view Hezbollah's disarmament as crucial for stability. Hezbollah remains defiant, leaning on its public support and geopolitical leverage, warning the government against confrontation as civil unrest looms as a potential consequence.

