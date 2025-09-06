Left Menu

Congress MP Criticizes Andhra Leadership Amid Rising Farmers' Distress

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of lacking the courage to confront the central government's alleged neglect of Andhra's farmers. The Vice Presidential election, set for September 9, becomes a focal point for political alliances and ideological clashes.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery address, Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly failing to challenge the central government's handling of pressing agricultural issues in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers in the state are reportedly grappling with urea shortages and falling crop prices, a situation Tagore claims is being neglected by local leadership.

Tagore took to social media, questioning Reddy's willingness to oppose the BJP/RSS/TDP coalition in the forthcoming Vice Presidential elections. He commended Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy for his vocal stance against what he termed as 'injustice' carried out by the Union Government towards farmers. The Congress leader accused both Reddy and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as farmers suffer.

The upcoming Vice Presidential election, highlighted by a face-off between Justice Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan, underscores a larger ideological confrontation. Sudershan Reddy, while acknowledging his differences with the RSS ideology and not the individual nominee, emphasized this as a clash of ideas rather than just a political contest.

