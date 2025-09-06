Left Menu

Political Turmoil in AIADMK: A Call for Unity

K A Sengottaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader, was removed from his party posts after urging Edappadi K Palaniswami to reinstate all expelled members. Despite his dismissal, Sengottaiyan plans to continue pushing for party unity, criticizing the undemocratic nature of his removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:44 IST
Political Turmoil in AIADMK: A Call for Unity
AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

K A Sengottaiyan, a long-standing figure in AIADMK, was ousted from his roles as state organisation secretary and Erode rural west district secretary on Saturday. His removal followed his calls for party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, to reintegrate expelled members back into AIADMK.

In response to his dismissal, Sengottaiyan expressed surprise, labeling Palaniswami's decision as undemocratic. This announcement came during a media interaction in Erode, where he delivered an ultimatum to Palaniswami for reconciliation among expelled leaders within ten days.

Despite his removal, Sengottaiyan is resolute in his mission for unity, intending to continue efforts to restore harmony within the party ranks. Notably, during his statements, he avoided directly naming Palaniswami, referring to him instead by his title as General Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

