Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

Punjab is currently grappling with one of its most severe flood crises in decades as rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, swelled by heavy rains, inundate communities across the state. Despite the desperate situation, a political rift has emerged with Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora criticizing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flood assessment visit as mere 'photo-ops'.

Accusations have surfaced from the ruling AAP party that the BJP-led central government is discriminating against Punjab by withholding necessary aid and not announcing financial relief. Minister Arora has hit out at Chouhan for primarily attributing the cause of floods to illegal mining activities, and questioned why financial assistance has yet to be provided to Punjab.

Union Minister Chouhan's visit included promises of submitting a detailed report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but no financial aid was pledged. Meanwhile, the state government continues to urge the release of a massive Rs 60,000 crore of pending funds, as residents face increasing hardship due to the flooding disaster.