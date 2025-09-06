Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis
Punjab's Flood crisis has sparked a political controversy, with Minister Aman Arora criticizing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not offering financial aid and blaming illegal mining for the disaster. Political tensions surface as Punjab awaits Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds amidst severe flooding challenges.
- Country:
- India
Punjab is currently grappling with one of its most severe flood crises in decades as rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, swelled by heavy rains, inundate communities across the state. Despite the desperate situation, a political rift has emerged with Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora criticizing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flood assessment visit as mere 'photo-ops'.
Accusations have surfaced from the ruling AAP party that the BJP-led central government is discriminating against Punjab by withholding necessary aid and not announcing financial relief. Minister Arora has hit out at Chouhan for primarily attributing the cause of floods to illegal mining activities, and questioned why financial assistance has yet to be provided to Punjab.
Union Minister Chouhan's visit included promises of submitting a detailed report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but no financial aid was pledged. Meanwhile, the state government continues to urge the release of a massive Rs 60,000 crore of pending funds, as residents face increasing hardship due to the flooding disaster.
ALSO READ
Kerala BJP Demands FIR Withdrawal Over Controversial Pookkalam
Opposition misleading country on GST, keeping 4 slabs was not BJP's decision but that of Empowered Committee of state FMs: Sitharaman.
Goa BJP Targets Majority Win in 2027 Elections
Facebook Rants Lead to Arrests Over Remarks Against BJP MLA
Arrests Made Over Obscene Facebook Posts Targeting BJP MLA