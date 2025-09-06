India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine conflict, affirming New Delhi and Paris's partnership in global peace. Modi reiterated India's support for peaceful conflict resolution, with both leaders committing to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal phone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly advocated for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The leaders hailed the robust strategic partnership between India and France, emphasizing its crucial role in enhancing global peace and stability.
During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast commitment to a diplomatic solution for restoring peace in Ukraine, while both leaders assessed recent developments in their bilateral relations. They highlighted cooperation in economic, defense, science, technology, and space sectors.
President Macron acknowledged the invitation to the AI Impact Summit in India, solidifying Franco-Indian ties. The dialogue underscores the enduring India-France alliance as a pillar for global stability, with ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict at its forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Macron
- India
- France
- Ukraine
- peace
- conflict
- strategic partnership
- diplomacy
- global stability
ALSO READ
Tragic Conflict over Garbage Ends in Fatal Shooting in Jagrup Pur
India-France strategic partnership will continue to play key role in fostering global peace and stability: PM Narendra Modi.
Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Conflict and Strengthen Ties
Tensions Rise as Egypt Criticizes 'Voluntary Displacement' Amid Gaza Conflict
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks