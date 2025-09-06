India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

In a pivotal phone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly advocated for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The leaders hailed the robust strategic partnership between India and France, emphasizing its crucial role in enhancing global peace and stability.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast commitment to a diplomatic solution for restoring peace in Ukraine, while both leaders assessed recent developments in their bilateral relations. They highlighted cooperation in economic, defense, science, technology, and space sectors.

President Macron acknowledged the invitation to the AI Impact Summit in India, solidifying Franco-Indian ties. The dialogue underscores the enduring India-France alliance as a pillar for global stability, with ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict at its forefront.

