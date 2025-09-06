Left Menu

India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine conflict, affirming New Delhi and Paris's partnership in global peace. Modi reiterated India's support for peaceful conflict resolution, with both leaders committing to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:27 IST
India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal phone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly advocated for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The leaders hailed the robust strategic partnership between India and France, emphasizing its crucial role in enhancing global peace and stability.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast commitment to a diplomatic solution for restoring peace in Ukraine, while both leaders assessed recent developments in their bilateral relations. They highlighted cooperation in economic, defense, science, technology, and space sectors.

President Macron acknowledged the invitation to the AI Impact Summit in India, solidifying Franco-Indian ties. The dialogue underscores the enduring India-France alliance as a pillar for global stability, with ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict at its forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025